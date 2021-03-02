Mining Sector Workers Get 22% Pay Hike

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

WORKERS in the mining sector have been awarded a 22, 22% wage and salary increase that will see the lowest paid employee earning a gross of $22 000 per month.

Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) general secretary Gideon Chirwa announced the development in a statement weekend.

“AMWUZ is pleased to advise its members and the mining industry at large that following extensive negotiations between the association and the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, a wage/salary increase of 22, 22% was agreed for the first quarter backdated to 1st of January 2021.

“The increase will see the least paid worker earning a minimum of (ZWL) $22 000.”

AMWUZ said it was committed to ensuring the improvement of mine workers’ welfare and would continuously engage relevant stakeholders in the cause.

The wage and salary increase for the mining sector would go a long way towards cushioning employees in the aftermath of unilateral price hikes on basic commodities by retailers.

Retailers argue the price jumps were necessitated by increased demand occasioned by the festive season and supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said annual inflation increased to 362% in January, from 348% in December last year.

In the past month, basic commodity prices skyrocketed, raising workers’ anxiety as their incomes have been eroded.