Minister falls from grace, sworn in as rural councillor

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

MASHONALAND West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has put up a brave face and has taken oath of office as a women quota councillor at Hurungwe Rural District Council.

The effervescent government bureaucrat, who doubles as Zanu PF provincial chairman, was a victim of internecine fights that rocked Zanu PF primaries resulting in her losing her Hurungwe West constituency to little-known Chinjai Kambuzuma.

In a bid to stay relevant, she sought solace in landing the women quota slot amid rumour she was eyeing to become chairperson of the wildlife-rich district authority, where she enjoys cordial relations with its embattled Chief Executive Officer, Luke Kalavina.

Former Norton independent legislator, Temba Mliswa this Friday congratulated his young sister on her new but less influential role.

“Congratulations to Councillor Mary Mliswa-Chikoka on her assumption of office. The key to this is to stay in the game. You have done just that.

“Well done, I’m proud of you. In practice you will find that it’s much better being a councillor than being an MP,” wrote Temba on X, formerly Twitter.

Mliswa-Chikoka returned from the diaspora to take up active politics and in 2018 surprised all and sundry when she won the right to represent Zanu PF to contest the Hurungwe West parliamentary seat formerly held by her brother, who previously also served as provincial chairman.

Following her victory, the youthful rookie politician was shockingly appointed Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, a feat no other woman has achieved in the history of Mashonaland West politics.

After assuming dual roles as minister and party boss she, however, created a lot of enemies amid accusations she was taking instructions from Temba on how to manage Zanu PF internal issues culminating in a plot to dethrone her of all her positions.