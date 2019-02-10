Minister Gumbo: Country has enough fuel to last two years

By Staff Reporter

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development Minister Jorum Gumbo says there should be no public as a result of the emergence of fuel queues at most service stations throughout the country as government has availed cash to purchase enough fuel stocks to last for the next two years.

He was addressing members of the Senate during last Thursday’s question and answer session.

A recent government hike in fuel prices led to a temporary ease in the availability of the precious liquid but three weeks down the line, the queues are back.

Gumbo has tried to allay fears this would continue being the case.

“So, we should not be afraid because fuel is there in the country,” he said.

“I was shown the money and also we have money which has been channelled out by our RBZ Governor that for 24 months, our companies will be getting fuel.

“I can tell you that we were getting our fuel, about 7.5 million litres which was being used but right now, because of the prices, the fuel that we are getting from Msasa and Mabvuku, we are receiving about 9.6 million litres per day which is getting into the country.”

Gumbo blamed recent protests for failure by trucks to transport fuel to remote parts of the country.

However, it is not the first time government has made assurances fuel was available despite the long queues being experienced all the time.

Government is keen to downplay the fresh economic turmoil that has threatened to plunge the troubled country back to the 2008 hyper inflationary period which saw goods disappear from supermarket shelves and resurfacing on the black market at US dollar prices.