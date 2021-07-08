Minister Mhona Announces New Board For Troubled Air Zim

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

TRANSPORT Minister Felix Mhona has announced a new six-member interim board to the run affairs of the troubled national carrier, Air Zimbabwe until a substantive one is appointed.

Mhona shared the appointments on his Twitter handle.

The board which replaces fired administrator Reggie Saruchera comprises Non-Accounting Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry Andrew Bvumbe, Michael Musanzikwa, a researcher and lecturer at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi.

Chief Director for Fiscal Policy in the Finance Ministry Pfungwa Kunaka, one Chifema, and Magaya complete the six-member board.

Meanwhile, Mhona who has not been picking up calls from NewZimbabwe.com took to Twitter to dispute allegations Saruchera had been pushed out.

“To set the record straight the Air Zimbabwe Administrator was not fired but his term came to an end.

“Government as the shareholder of Air Zimbabwe has a duty to put in place an interim mechanism to ensure the airline continues its operations seamlessly,” said Mhona.

“The interim board will serve in that position until the substantive board members have been appointed. We are upbeat that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, the airline shall strive.”

Air Zimbabwe has been caught in a never-ending crisis that has seen the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) stepping in to cut short Saruchera’s term as its administrator.