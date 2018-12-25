Minister Mutodi bashes driver for demanding unpaid wages

By Staff Reporter

INFORMATION Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi’s driver has filed an assault police report against the Zanu PF Goromonzi MP he accuses of bashing him Monday for demanding his dues in the form of unpaid wages.

The report was made at Borrowdale police station Monday under RRB 3777999 after some Harare police stations had reportedly refused to take down the assault complaint against the controversial government official.

Narrating his ordeal to NewZimbabwe.com on Monday, Witness Mazarura (32) said he was employed by Mutodi in 2017 just before the Zanu PF primary elections on a $300 salary per month.

“In October, November and December of 2017, I was paid $150 on each month which was half of my salary,” he said.

“Mutodi then said since he has won the primary elections, he was going to get money from the ruling party for campaigning for the general elections.

“After the general elections, Mutodi told me that he has been appointed deputy minister and everything was going to change for the better.

“He said now that he was a government official, all my salary arrears will be paid in full but nothing came.

“I have been asking him through the phone to pay me but to no avail. I went to ask for my salary arrears and he assaulted me with clenched fists and later on with an old broom saying I must not bother him again.”

The Zanu PF politician was recently in the press for reportedly demanding a payment of $500 a day for using his personal car to conduct official government business.

Mutodi is also said to have turned down a state trained driver and opting to use his “trusted” driver who later crashed his official vehicle causing $61 000 damages. The driver is a different one from Mazarura.

He has since disputed the “demands” allegations saying he does not charge the government for using his own car.

“The cost of wear and tear for my car is (borne by me),” he said via his Twitter page.

“Yes, I am using my car because the ministry has not yet allocated a car to me. The government has not yet acquired vehicles.

“Yes, I was given a car and was involved in an accident and the ministry could replace the car, the other party admitted that they were guilty and paid a fine.”