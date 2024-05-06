Minister pledges better perks for war veterans to ‘age gracefully’

By Staff Reporter

MINISTER of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Monica Mavhunga says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is aware of the plight of war veterans and their dependants, and is working tirelessly to improve their welfare through improved monthly stipends and economic empowerment initiatives.

Mavhunga (pictured below), who was addressing war veterans recently, said government is committed to tackle challenges faced by aging veterans and prioritises provision of dignified care and support to them and their dependents.

“The challenges facing our veterans and their dependents are multi-faceted. They range from access to quality healthcare and education to opportunities for economic empowerment. It is incumbent upon us to develop innovative strategies and initiatives to address these challenges comprehensively and effectively.

“As you hold this meeting, it is crucial that you remain mindful of the unique challenges facing our veterans and heroes’ dependents, particularly as they age.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our nation, and it is our duty to ensure that they are able to age gracefully with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Mavhunga.

She noted that the composition of the board, consisting of veterans and their spouses, was valuable for their shared experiences.

“What sets our boards apart is that they are composed of veterans and spouses of veterans, individuals who bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and empathy to our discussions.

“By prioritising the welfare and economic empowerment of our veterans, their families and heroes’ dependants, we not only honour their sacrifices but also ensure that their legacy lives on for generations to come,” she said.

