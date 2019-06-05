Minister, police boss ordered to pay $13k damages to MDC activist

By Mary Maruvinga

HIGH Court Judge, Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa has ordered three top government officials to compensate an MDC-T activist Zwelibanze Dube in the sum of RTGS$13 000 for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution back in 2016.

The three include Home Affairs Minister Cain Matema, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

They were given a two month ultimatum to pay the amount or risk imprisonment.

The grace period lapses on July 31, 2019.

Dube had initially demanded a payment of US$72,000 but the Judge ruled that the money be paid in local currency.

According to the court papers, “The litigation came about when Dube was arrested on June 3, 2011 over the death of Police Inspector Petros Mutedza and, despite his alibi defence being confirmed by other police officers, he was still taken into custody and prosecuted. He was however acquitted at the close of the State’s case.”

Dube set the litigation into motion in August 2016, suing then Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo, Commissioner General of Police, Augustine Chihuri and Prosecutor General, Advocate Ray Goba.