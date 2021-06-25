Ministry Dismisses ‘Fake’ Nurse Training Intake Advert

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has dismissed as fake, an advert circulating on social media purportedly announcing an August 2021 general nurse training intake by the ministry.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to advise the public that the ministry has not advertised for the August 2021 general nurse training intake, hence the advert circulating on social media is fake,” said the ministry in a statement.

According to the fake advert, applications for the intake were set to close this June 25 with the programme commencing August 24.

However, information on the ministry’s website indicates the next intake shall commence June 27, 2021 with the programme starting September 6, 2021.

The fake advert had also indicated the ministry had begun online recruitment of individuals who want to undergo general nurse training and further listed candidate selection criteria and cost of application.

However, in its authentic communication, the ministry said it would advertise intake through mainstream media publications and its official social media sites.