Ministry Hails Govt Financial Support Towards Exams

By Stephen Tsamba

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Friday hailed Treasury for financial support towards the successful running of Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) public examinations.

In a press statement, Minister Cain Mathema thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the finance ministry, parents and guardians for their financial support towards the holding of the 2020 ZIMSEC examinations.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to acknowledge with appreciation His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and parents/guardians for the financial support which enabled the smooth administration of ZIMSEC public examinations in 2020,” said the minister.

Mathema said his ministry was also grateful for the ZW$1.7 billion grant committed towards the administration of public examinations for 2021.

He said this will go a long way in ensuring the affordability of exam fees.

“As a ministry, we are indeed grateful that the government, under the leadership and guidance of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has committed a grant of ZW$1.7 billion for the administration of public examinations in Zimbabwe for 2021.

“This commendable gesture will go a long way in ensuring the affordability of examination fees.”

The minister said the grant will ease the burden on parents and guardians whose incomes have been affected by economic pitfalls brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The contribution ratio of 55% for government and 45% for parents and guardians for pupils in public schools will ease the burden on parents and guardians whose incomes have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mathema said.