Minnie Dlamini And Hubby File For Divorce

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have announced their separation after four years of marriage.

The couple have a one year old son, Netha, together.

Minnie and Quinton tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish ceremony that aired on Showmax in a three part wedding special titled Becoming Mrs Jones.

In a statement, the couple said the decision to divorce was reached following consultations with their families and counsellor.

Minnie added the caption: “We remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our son.”

Read full statement from Minnie and Quinton below: