Minor beats 4-year-old brother to death, charged with murder

By Tapiwa Svondo

A 13-year-old boy from Chief Chivi’s area in Masvingo is facing murder charges after he assaulted his 4-year-old brother to death.

It is the State’s case that on 5 May 2024, the informant left the now deceased 4-year-old in the care of the accused person who is his brother. Thereafter the two siblings went fishing.

As they returned home, the younger brother could not keep up with the accused’s pace, infuriating him. In a fit of rage, the accused kicked and slapped the now deceased till he lost consciousness.

“When he fell, the accused person throttled him and told him to get up and walk home. He realised that the now deceased was losing consciousness and quickly carried him on his back and rushed home where he tried to feed him with porridge but he could not eat as he was now unconscious.

“He laid him on the floor and fled. The death was reported by the informant who found the now deceased’s body when she returned home,” said the prosecution.

He was remanded in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare until June 28.