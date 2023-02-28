Minors drown in Mberengwa after being left unattended

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO minors from Mberengwa drowned after being left unattended on Friday.

Setfree Gwanzura (28) and his wife Nerita Shoko (26) left the two minors aged six and four unattended and went for a meeting.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death.

“ZRP is investigating a case of sudden death by drowning which occurred in Mberengwa 24 February 2023 around 14:00 hours. It is alleged that Setfree Gwezuva a male adult aged 28 left home in the company of his wife Nerita Shoko a female aged 26 going to attend a meeting.

“They left their 6 years old son and his nephew aged 4 playing at home alone,” said Mahoko.

He added: “Upon coming back at around 1700hrs the same day, they discovered the two children had drowned in a nearby pool which was about 1, 5 metres deep. Local villagers were alerted leading to the retrieval of the two bodies. A report was made at ZRP Mberengwa and investigations are in progress.”