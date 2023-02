Spread This News

By Staff Reporter AN unidentified man, Tuesday, survived a suicide attempt after jumping from the top of Tanganyika building in Harare.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the distressed man is seen being dissuaded from committing suicide.

He jumped from the building rooftop with the suicide being foiled after he hit a roof of lower floor.

He was rescued by firefighters before being ferried away by an ambulance reportedly with fractures.