Misihairabwi-Mushonga Bids Parliament Emotional Farewell

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

“I do not want to cry, but yes, I will miss all of you because you have made me become who I am.”

These were partying words from Proportional Representation legislator and one of the longest serving female MPs in the National Assembly, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga on Tuesday.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga was last week appointed Zimbabwean Ambassador-designate to Sweden and is yet to accept her appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Standing on a matter of privilege in the National Assembly, Misihairabwi-Mushonga said: “Let me thank you very much for allowing me to stand in this House most likely and definitely for the last time. I thought I could just say a few words before I leave this home that I have called home for the past 21 years. It would have been unfair if I had just disappeared.”

The out-going MP called on Parliament’s tanding Rules and Orders to provide for a farewell speech when a member is leaving.

Among the most notable achievements, the MP, who came to Parliament in her late 20s helped bring about the Sexual Offences Act and another legislative piece on marital rape which she worked with former Justice Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

“One of the things I have held very close to my heart in my 21 years have been issues around gender equality. I know that most of the time when we speak about them, we speak as if there are no males that have supported women and empowered them,” she said.

She honoured the Speaker Jacob Mudenda for his sterling work.

“I want to celebrate you and thank you because we found a partner. I personally found a partner on the feminist issues that I strongly believed in. I remember the most important one was when you allowed me to come into this House holding a baby. The time that you have come in and have become the Speaker, has fundamentally changed the way business is done in the House. Most importantly, allowing some of us to come and raise issues that normally would not have been accepted in this very House,” said the MP.

She did not only bring a baby in the National Assembly but also brought some tattered pants as she expressed how female teachers were financially struggling due to paltry wages government offered.

Misihairabwi- Mushonga, who has been the Primary and Secondary Education Parliamentary Portfolio Committee was the first woman to chair the important Public Accounts Committee.

“No woman had ever chaired it and I was appointed to be the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee through Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai (the late MDC Presiident). I then was brought back to the House through Prof. Welshman Ncube. I want to acknowledge him too because it is him who appointed me, first as the only female negotiator, but most importantly, as a Minister in the GNU that we had and I think I want to celebrate him too.”

Said Misihairabwi-Mushonga, “l now celebrate His Excellency who has appointed me. Yes, I am here not as a stranger because I still have to sign my contract to accept the appointment.”

According to her, she leaves Parliament a happy woman as women have been provided for in the Constitutional Amendment (No. 2) where at least 50 young women in 2023 will be sitting in the House.

She urged government to deal with the ailing education sector.

“What still tugs me is education. I carry with me a prayer that the government of Zimbabwe finds the space in which to engage with the teachers because I think the teachers hold the key to this country. So I hope and pray that as I walk out of this House, teachers and their children will be one of the priorities that we have here.”

The Speaker in return showered Misihairabwi-Mushonga with praises describing her as one of “the most dynamic chairpersons that Parliament has seen. Very fearless in putting across what her committee has seen or found out. She was very courageous in terms of conviction.

“We will make sure that in your memory, we shall embellish it. Once you have signed your contract and your credentials are received in Sweden, do not forget the certain shortfalls that this Parliament has in the area of capacity building, and necessary equipment, particularly as we move to the new Parliament building.

“I, on behalf of this Chamber, the National Assembly, wish you well and God speed in terms of good health and success in the new assignment that you are going to sign for very soon. Have a safe journey to Sweden. Hopefully, one of our delegations will come there and you will be able to receive them according,” said Mudenda amid applause from both benches.

“When I travelled with you to Kuwait and found out how our young women were abused, basically as slave workers, you stood by me as the leader of the delegation and said we shall not go back to Zimbabwe without these youngsters who want to go back because they are tired of this slave drudgery in Kuwait,” Mudenda said.