Miss Zimbabwe Queen 2022: Meet the Top 12 finalists

By pageantcircle.com

The inaugural edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Queen pageant will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC).

Former Miss Zimbabwe Brita Masalethulini will host the big show with Zimbabwean Radio DJ and businessman Tich Mataz while comedienne Madam Boss, fashion stylist Tafadzwa Zimoyo and fashion entrepreneur Hollywood Lee will host the red carpet. Musicians Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall, Trevor Dongo, and John Cole will be guest performers.

The newest national pageant in Zimbabwe was founded by former queens Tendai Hunda and Hilda Mabu and its winners will have the opportunity to represent the country at various international pageants such as Miss Earth, Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Model of the World, and Top Model of the World.

A total of 12 beauties from all provinces of the country have been chosen to compete in the upcoming competition.

Meet the Top 12 official finalists:

Anelisiwe Ndebele – 28, is a triple major graduate from Rhodes University majoring in legal theory, politics, and industrial and economic sociology. Currently, she works at Sandi & Matshakaile Attorneys at Law as a legal secretary. In addition, she is pursuing a postgraduate honors degree in law. She is an education advocate, especially for underprivileged children. She believes that in today’s world, it is important to be a beautiful face with a beautiful heart and above all a beautiful mind. She strives to elevate the modeling industry to greater heights in Zimbabwe by doing more than just walking on the ramp but practicing humanity in communities and advocating for education.

Charlotte Muziri – 25, was born in Chibi District. She is a town planner, and a fashion and runway model by profession. She holds a degree in rural and urban planning from the University of Zimbabwe and currently working at one of the biggest real estate companies in Harare. She is a strong advocate of sustainable development and management of the environment and her greatest achievements include coauthoring and publishing three book chapters related to sustainability ethics in the management of the physical, infrastructural, and natural resources in Zimbabwe. With the platform from Miss Zimbabwe Queen, she will the opportunity to knock and open on many doors, to speak, and be heard by many in championing her agenda of creating a sustainable environment.

Chipo Pangoline Chigwende – 23, from Chivhu kuNharira, is a 4th-year student pursuing her bachelor of commerce degree in insurance and risk management. She has worked with Midlands Children’s Home in Athlone, Gweru. She enjoys listening to music and has a passion for modeling.

Elizabeth Gunda – 25, was born in the city of Harare and graduated from the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa with an honors degree in medical diagnostic radiology. After graduating, she moved back to Harare where she is currently working at a local hospital. Being a woman in the field of healthcare, she advocates for health awareness especially cardiovascular diseases and their complications that are currently the leading causes of death in Zimbabwe and the world. She believes that educating her nation is necessary because the majority of the people unknowingly suffer from these diseases and, as a result, present to the hospital with complications beyond the time of effective treatment. She aims to provide knowledge on diagnosis, prevention, and treatment because now is the time to find solutions for cardiovascular diseases.

Gina Mutemeri – 26, is an international relations graduate, a media talent, and an award-winning model, TV host, moderator, and musician. She has represented the biggest fashion and clothing brands in Zimbabwe over the past 6 years and has been invited to speak and moderate corporate and diplomat functions.

Lyshanda Moyas – 24, is a nurse by profession and considers herself a fun, free-spirited, and people person. She loves music and enjoys arts and charity work.

Oniesha Tadiwa Chuma – 22, from Harare, is a financial engineering student who believes in the betterment of the lives of youths and people with disabilities.

Sakhile Dube – 25, was born and raised in Bulawayo and currently studying educational psychology with the hopes of becoming a psychotherapist for children’s development mostly in orphanages because she believes that education is the key to ending the world’s orphan crisis. She started an organization called The Pathway that focuses solely on career guarding the children at the orphanages as a way of equipping them with long-term solutions for life after the orphanage. In addition, she is a part-time international model and brand ambassador. As someone who believes in equal opportunities, she hopes one day to wake up to a world where everyone gets equal opportunities despite gender, race, cultural beliefs, and sexuality.

Samantha Manhenga – 22, is a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management at Midlands State University. She loves to read any article, journal, or book and speaks three languages fluently (English, Shona, and Ndebele). Her favorite sport is tennis.

Stacey Hall – 27, was born and raised in Bulawayo and is a creative entrepreneur and an artist at heart. She is inspired by Jesus Christ and adores her family and friends.

Tamia Tanatswa Chawaguta – 21, is an entrepreneur owning a lash line “by Superstar” and an undergraduate multi-media production student at the University of Zimbabwe. She is a strong believer in empowering each and every individual and is very keen on helping the underprivileged.

Tatenda Manungo – 22, from Bulawayo Metropolitan, is a tourism and hospitality student at the University of Zimbabwe. She is an extrovert who loves traveling, making new friends, discovering new places, and engaging with people of different cultures.