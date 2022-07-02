Missing Zanu PF chairman found; police say he’s still being questioned  

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE police have announced that ZANU PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, who was allegedly kidnapped on June 19, has been found.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development.

“The ZRP reports that the missing Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, who went missing on 19/06/22, has been found and is currently being interviewed by the police.

“More details will be released in due course,” he said.

A report had been made and said investigations were in progress.

Reports claim three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo, who are believed to be Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, were said to be assisting police with investigations.

This was after one of the suspects was allegedly found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.