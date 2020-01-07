Missing Zimparks ranger found dead, body retrieved from Lake Kariba

By Leopold Munhende

THE body of one of two male Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers who went missing while on patrol in Lake Kariba on New Year’s Eve has been found with stab wounds by Police’s Sub Aqua Unit.

National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

The body was retrieved by police between Spurwing and Long islands in Lake Kariba.

Said Nyathi, “As police, we can confirm the retrieval of the body of one of the rangers this (Tuesday) morning in the lake after nearly a week of searching.

“We are treating this as a murder case and investigations are still in progress,”

The two rangers are said to have been overpowered by some Zambian poachers who believably disarmed, killed and threw them into the lake that borders Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Their patrol boat was found dumped on Lake Kariba’s Zambian shoreline.

Last week, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told NewZimbabwe.com Zimparks was working tirelessly with local security agents and its Zambian counterparts to investigate the shock incident.

With a shoreline of over 2 000km, Lake Kariba is the second largest man-made lake in Africa and is surrounded by parks that have a variety of wildlife that has over past years fallen victim to local and international poachers.