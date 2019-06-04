Mission hospital in trouble over RTGS$50 000 electricity debt

Struggling ZESA Holdings has taken one of Manicaland's iconic hospitals to court over an electricity debt

By Mary Taruvinga

BONDA Mission Hospital in Mutare has been dragged to court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) over a RTGS$50 000 debt .

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) subsidiary, has submitted summons with the High Court seeking an order forcing the hospital to settle the debt which has accumulated over years.

The company said it supplied power to the hospital following a special request.

“The defendant is indebted to the plaintiff as at May 21 2019 in the sum of RTGS$50 500 being charges in respect of electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two,” wrote ZETDC in its declaration. “The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the above sum despite written demand.”

The State power utility added: “By reason of the said failure to pay the amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the said amount with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently five percent per annum and legal costs on an attorney-client scale.”

Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners are representing ZETDC.