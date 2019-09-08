Mixed reactions to Mugabe’s death

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWEANS in Harare have expressed different views following the death of former President Robert Mugabe who ruled the country with an iron fist for 37 years.

While some expressed sadness at his passing, others seemed relieved that the man who is blamed for the country’s economic collapse was gone.

“Robert Mugabe gave a nursery to the problems that we are having currently. Robert Mugabe the person might have one but Robert Mugabe the system is still intact and that system is fronted by non-other than his representative who happens to be Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration,” said Steven Chuma MDC youth assembly spokesperson.

A Harare man who refused to be identified said: “We are hurt and we feel the pain of we what we went through from 2008 because of this man. We got tormented and this man gave us nothing but pain, Robert Mugabe created and left a system which is abusive.”

Commenting on the issue that Mugabe refused to be buried at the national heroes’ acre, one citizen said the former President is responsible for the deaths of some people who were buried there and that is the reason he doesn’t want to go there.

“This man was bitter of how he was removed from power. I personally think that most of the heroes who were buried at the national shrine were killed by him and he is afraid to meet with those he killed,” he said.

Another chipped in: “I understand that the heroes acre is a place where thieves are buried and Mugabe is the biggest of them who must go there. If he says he doesn’t want to be buried there where then does he want to be buried.”

Yet others described Mugabe as a hero and gift to the nation.

“We feel sad that we have lost a hero, a man who united different nations together, a man who gave us education and peace.

“During Mugabe’s time people could marry, build houses, afford basic commodities like bread and fuel, but today this can never happen and we will die poor,” said a woman.