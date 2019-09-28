Mliswa bemoans party centred politics, blames it for national turmoil

By Leopold Munhende

INDEPENDENT MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should consider casting his net beyond his party faithful when selecting capable Zimbabweans to form his cabinet.

The former Zanu PF chair for Mashonaland West was speaking at the Shoko Festival’s #TheHubUnConference in Harare Friday.

Mliswa called for a change of culture in the running of national politics, failure to which the country will remain stagnant in terms of development.

“When MDC is in power, you do not need ministers who are MDC and when Zanu PF is in power, you do not need Zanu PF ministers only.

“Because you are in power, you need to find a Team Zimbabwe which is competent to move this country forward. For as long as we do not have such a mindset in our leaders, we are not going anywhere,” said Mliswa.

Mliswa directed his guns at hardliners in major parties in the country who he accused of throwing spanners in any attempts by their leaders to work with outsiders.

“The parties too have got hardliners to who the leaders listen telling him ‘no, that one is not from our party’. In the party, who is there to drive the agenda professionally?

“If I was a leader of the MDC or Zanu PF, I would choose a competent team. At the end of the day, people would want me back because I am doing what is good for the nation,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is made up of Zanu PF members while those from outside the party such as Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube are viewed as sympathisers.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa once claimed President Mnangagwa had promised late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai a role in an inclusive government if the latter supported the November 2017 coup which toppled then President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has gone on to preside over an economic collapse that has propelled the country’s inflation to 300%, according to new data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).