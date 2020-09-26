Mliswa Blasts ZACC, SACU Over Planned Rautenbach Evictions In Aspindale

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

NORTON MP Temba Mliswa Wednesday urged Parliament to act on a land scandal in Aspindale, Harare involving businessman Billy Rautenbach and the state as the anti-corruption bodies were failing to protect thousands of families who face eviction from the site.

According to Mliswa over 30 000 families face eviction as Rautenbach is demanding their eviction claiming the land they built houses on belongs to him.

However, the affected residents were assisted by the government to settle on the disputed land saying it was state land.

“Rautenbach is saying he bought the land yet the title deeds belonged to Rothmans International which it ceded to government,” Mliswa said.

“Rautenbach now has a title deed under Marimba Properties. How did he come to owning that piece of land when it belonged to Rothmans International?” Mliswa queried.

In response Local Government Minister July Moyo, said the issue of the land was technical and would not be able to give details.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda said the matter “is sub judice, hence it cannot be discussed. It is before the courts.”

However, the Chitungwiza Residents Association (CHRA) accused Rautenbach of capturing the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).

“ZACC has failed to act on Aspindale land scandal involving businessman Rautenbach on grand corruption surroundings, which has a potential to leave 30000 people homeless,” CHRA said.

“ZACC and SACU have been captured by Billy,” said CHRA.

It also accused Moyo, the Minister of Harare Metropolitan Oliver Chidawu and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for protecting Rautenbach in his bid to evict the families and cause social unrest in Aspindale.

“How can we have confidence in a system where the people who are supposed to investigate corruption are part of it?” CHRA said in a statement.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure did not respond to several calls made by NewZimbabwe.com.