Mliswa elected chairperson of regional anti-corruption organ

By Anna Chibamu

FORMER Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson and ex-Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, has been elected the inaugural African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC), Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) Chapter chairperson.

The elections took place in Lusaka, Zambia during an APNAC conference on Thursday.

Mliswa confirmed the the development on social media, thanking his ancestors for the historic achievement.

“I have been voted for to be the new and inaugural chairperson for APNAC SADC Chapter for the next four years. History has been made as this is the first APNAC Chapter and l am the first to lead it. I am truly humbled by such recognition of my efforts and work.

“Thank you so much to all who continue to believe in my leaderships qualities. I thank my ancestors and good Lord for elevating me.

“This confirms that l indeed made a mark from the local political level. I could not have served at this level if l did not discharge my duties to the best to the best of my abilities back home.

At times, you do not recognise the magnitude of your own efforts until others do,” Mliswa said.

Mliwsa, now a village headman, paid tribute to Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Speaker Jacob Mudenda for the sterling work in mentoring MPs such as him.

“Much gratitude to the Zimbabwean Parliament led by Advocate Mudenda. It is commendable that African legislators are rising to stand against corruption and all its forms.

“Corruption is a pandemic that fights back and requires stringent resistance,” added Mliswa urging all government offices to have an anti- corruption wing, which is constantly rotated to protect it from being corrupted too.

The conference was set to elect the SADC APNAC Executive Committee as per the previous meeting resolutions.

As the new chairperson of APNAC SADC Chapter, Mliswa emphasised the need for members to remain committed to fighting against corruption at both country and regional levels.

He urged Zimbabwean former members of Parliament to join APNAC in the noble initiative.

Some of the APNAC members, who attended the conference included the Zambian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Hon. Chisangano; APNAC President and Benin National Assembly Speaker, HE Louis Vlavonou and Mliswa, APNAC Board member and chairperson for Mobilisation and Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

The Zimbabwean delegation in attendance included Chief Chikwaka, the chairperson; Hon. Mushoriwa, secretary general; Angelina Gutu, Researcher and Admore Nyamuramba, APNAC Committee clerk.