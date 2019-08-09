Mliswa forced Nssa to appoint his baby Mama

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

OUTSPOKEN Independent Norton legislature Temba Mliswa used his political position to influence the appointment of the mother of his two children to senior position in National Social Security Authority (Nssa), former chairperson Robin Vela has claimed.

Vela has come out swinging seeking an order of the High Court to have the forensic audit undertaken by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered accountants on behalf of the Auditor General to be set aside.

In his dossier to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a bid to clear his name, Vela has also implicated former Public Service Minister Petronella Kagonye in the looting at Nssa.

Vela argues that despite Mliswa’s finger pointing, the Norton MP has not revealed his role in the appointment of his girlfriend who holds a “3rd class degree.”

“Interesting the author (Mliswa) does not talk about the pressure he put on Minister (Priscah) Mupfumira to appoint the mother of his two children, Ms Cynthia Mugwira as Nssa Group Legal and Corporate Secretarial Executive on the basis of gender,” Vela wrote to Mnangagwa.

“It is a fact that Ms Mugwira, was not shortlisted as a candidate by the recruitment committee because she was not qualified having only obtained a 3rd class degree in Law, following repeated failings in numerous basic key subjects and not having had any job experience at such level in any organisation let alone one of the size or standing of Nssa.”

Added Vela: “Having realised that the mother of his two children had failed to be shortlisted and appointed based on merit and through due process, Temba Mliswa abused his position and pressured the then Minister of Labour to have Cynthia appointed on the basis of gender.”

According to the former Nssa board chairperson it was then that a directive was issued to have Mungwira appointed but it was clear she was not fit for the job.

“As expected Ms Mugwira’s incompetence then became apparent to management who then looked to move her sideways into another role,” Vela claims.

Mliswa a former Zanu PF lawmaker and provincial chairperson inked a dossier nailing Vela over the Nssa scandal to Mnangagwa.

The dossier by Mliswa was copied to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) and some top government officials detailing what he described as corruption at the pensions administrator.

Mliswa was at the forefront of demands by legislators demanding that current Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza tables the Nssa audit report before Parliament. He recently celebrated Mupfumira’s arrest as a sign Mnangagwa was sincere about fighting graft.