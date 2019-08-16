Mliswa lauds ED nod on MDC demo

By Anna Chibamu

INDEPENDENT MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for not standing in the way of an MDC demonstration planned for this Friday but warned Zimbabweans not to engage in activities that might lead to bloodshed.

In a video recording he circulated on social media Thursday, the former Zanu PF loyalist said Zimbabweans have the right to protest and be heard through constitutional means.

“I would like to commend the President and the new dispensation for such a move to allow this to happen, especially the people of Zimbabwe who will be marching, that you have a right constitutionally to do that.

“Let me commend the government for accepting this demonstration that is constitutionalism at the highest level and let us also be tolerant of each other as Zimbabweans and have a peaceful demonstration,” he said.

Mliswa, known to be a staunch supporter of Mnangagwa, however warned members of the public to be vigilant and avoid violence during a protest the main opposition says was aimed at registering ordinary Zimbabweans’ disgruntlement over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

“Do not dare hurt anyone, do anything which is sinister because any bloodshed will be as a result of you.

“Let us be a model for Africa and the World. We are an educated people and there is no reason why we should resort to violence. Let there be a peaceful demonstration,” added Mliswa, who is currently out in Tanzania.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday also met with a delegation from the African Court for Human Rights and People’s Rights and promised his government would not interfere although warning any violence would be met with equal force.

“The demo will go undisturbed by security services but any sign of violence will be dealt with an equal measure of necessary force,” Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, police are conducting investigations on some concrete stones and catapults which police say belonged to MDC.

“ZRP is fully monitoring yet on the ground the situation and will thus not be distracted by insinuations that the demonstrations will be ‘peaceful’ yet on the ground the situation has openly indicated a violent mobilisation of the so-called protests,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.