Mliswa Predicts Violent 2023 Polls

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

NORTON independent legislator Temba Mliswa has predicted that the run up to the 2023 elections will be bloody and violent, saying parties involved appear spoiling for a “violent finale”.

He was commenting on incidents of politically motivated violence that have been recorded across the country, including the alleged murder of an MDC Alliance activist by suspected Zanu PF youths.

“It is as if they are training for a final and in training for the final they are busy practising violence, abuse and many other things which do not talk too good about the election process, which will be a malpractice in terms of what is required of democratic nations in elections,” Mliswa said.

“I also do not see the ruling party putting a stop to this, I do not see comrades within doing so, there seems to be more vigour and enmity within the ruling and opposition parties themselves. I was in Zanu PF and the lying, the betrayal and dishonesty is of the highest order just to get at someone, the violence which is sponsored is out of order. It spells a bad election in terms of it being democratic.”

The Gutu victim, Nyasha Mawere was allegedly abducted and tortured before being dumped by angry Zanu PF supporters who were irritated by his decision to back MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

He succumbed to injuries last week and was buried in Gutu on Saturday.

Internal Zanu PF processes in its districts and provinces have also been marred by incidences of violence while MDC-T’s congress in December last year was also characterised by violence and intimidation.

Besides the relatively quiet 2013 elections, Zimbabwe has a history of violent clashes before, during and after elections.