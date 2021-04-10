Mliswa Prepares For 2023 Election, Lobbies Norton Residents To Elect ‘Qualified’ Independent Councillors

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

OUTSPOKEN independent Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has set the ball rolling for the 2023 national elections and is lobbying voters in his constituency to elect independent councillors who are “qualified” and not bound by party ideologies.

In a communique he released Friday to the residents of Norton, the MP accused the current crop of political party affiliated councillors in the small farming town of wasting time dwelling on petty issues at the expense of development.

Most urban councils are run by the MDC and the government has accused them of incompetence and engaging in high-level corruption.

“You chose me as an independent Member of Parliament, why can we not elect independent councillors too? Independent councillors who are not restricted by party politics, but are councillors who are driven to serve the interests of the community and its development thereof,” appealed to the residents.

Mliswa is the only independent MP in the House of Assembly.

“Councillors who are acutely aware of and desirous of addressing people’s needs. I trust that in the next election, people will vote with these things in mind,” he said.

The legislator said he would find it difficult to stand as a parliamentary candidate without knowing who the other contesting councillors were for the 2023 election and fight as one team.

“It is either we conduct polls for each ward to select potential candidates for 2023, then on the strength of that selection process to bring the change we want to see in Norton. It gives me the confidence that we are moving in the right direction,” he added.

Mliswa said the economic potential in Norton was huge and it was a waste of the residents to have council representatives without the capacity to understand figures or the requisite education level.

Like most residents in urban areas, dwellers in Norton Town, some 40km west of Harare, have to face daily water shortages, sewer blockages, uncollected garbage and roads littered with potholes.

The legislator also slammed the current set-up at the Norton Town Council where contracts for employees are not processed by the human resource committee but by the town secretary yet turn the same councillors shift the blame to the committee when issues of incompetency among the workers are raised.

“Of concern, however, is the question of whether these councillors have the capacity and professional experience to make these appointments in the first place.

“It is a heart breaking scenario and one that does not inspire much hope. I often feel the effort I expend in trying to create order out of the disorder in Norton is not really yielding any results,” he said.

He also blamed the electorate for failing the constituency over selection of non-efficient candidates.

The Norton legislator said the elected incompetent councillors would spend another five years in office with no notable developments happening.

“It is a dead end. Those five years of contemplating where to put your X are critically important, it marks the entry of development or its exit. So I cannot emphasise enough the importance of making the right choices.

“Participation is key because not participating is a vote too and makes one lose the right to complain at another’s choice. So Norton, let us vote wisely, let us vote for those who care and are able to diligently work towards Norton become the Dubai of Zimbabwe!”