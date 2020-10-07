Mliswa says Nguwaya demanding bribe from jailed land baron

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa says controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya was illegally visiting a land baron in prison and demanding four stands as bribery while also abusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name.

The businessman made headlines a few months ago after being implicated in a corruption scandal involving the procurement of Covid-19 essentials.

The scandal resulted in the dismissal of then Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo.

Mliswa, in a statement Tuesday, claimed he has since petitioned relevant authorities about the matter.

“I have exposed Nguwaya’s nefarious visit to prison as a complainant to see an accused, Felix Munyaradzi, in the absence of the investigating officer for the purposes of bribery.

“He clandestinely demanded four residential stands from Munyaradzi, slyly using the name of the first family,” he said.

Munyaradzi faces some 66 High Court suits for damages totalling millions of US dollars.

He is accused of illegally selling out State land and stands without servicing them.

Mliswa claims Nguwaya was granted access into prison facilities without signing in and questioned why the relevant authorities were not taking appropriate action over the matter.

“As yet nothing has been done. Is he untouchable? This is what happens when corruption is allowed to run riot. Anarchy is created and the opposition is unnecessarily blamed,” he said.

The legislator bemoaned the manner in which the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) has been allowed to wield more power despite it being an unconstitutional body.

He blamed the silence within the government over Nguwaya’s abuse of the first family’s name and spoke of how the businessman has infiltrated the country’s systems.

“One day is one day. People have allowed Nguwaya to abuse the name of the First Family to their benefit. He’s totally infiltrated security, especially the police. He has captured members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) under the guise of being an informer.

“What poppycock! It’s sad to see him employ the same tactics he used to use during the G40 era, he’s started again because he was arrested,” said Mliswa.

The MP said Nguwaya was working in cahoots with SACU and some members of the police to create a cartel to facilitate bribery and corruption.