Mliswa strikes again, says Zim female MPs waste of tax payers’ money

By Anna Chibamu

SHARP-TONGUED Independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa has struck again, this time describing Zimbabwe’s female parliamentarians as a bunch of ineffective individuals who have failed to uplift the aspirations of fellow women among ordinary Zimbabweans.

Mliswa was speaking at #TheHubUnconference during the opening platform of Shoko Festival in Harare on Friday.

He accused women parliamentarians of wasting taxpayers’ money through allowances and other benefits paid to them without any value realised from their contributions.

The businessman and farmer said women MPs were failing to effectively push for the 50-50 gender representation ratio in parliament despite it being provided for in the country’s laws.

“All they do is gender, gender, gender; there are 63 seats for women to push. Who are the women in parliament? Where are they?” he said.

The former Zanu PF politician also slammed the MPs for lacking the intellect to put up a logical challenge on women’s issues.

“They (women) are there but they do not have the capacity, they do not have the intellectual capacity. Neither the business acumen to be able to drive the agenda of women. Once again that is a waste of tax payer’s money,” he said.

This is however not the first time Mliswa has castigated women in parliament.

April this year, Mliswa urged the cropping of the number of seats allocated to female MPs, who come to parliament “to sit and do nothing”.

Mliswa said the seats should be given to people with disability.

The current constitution has a 10 year clause that allocates 60 seats to women under the proportional representation system.

However, Mliswa felt most beneficiaries of the quota system have failed to make good use of the privilege and should, thus, surrender them.