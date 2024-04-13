MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo finally gets approval to wear Zim colours

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

The Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry has granted the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Themba Gorimbo to wear the Zimbabwean flag colours.

Gorimbo who had been fighting under the South African flag has been finally recognised and honoured in a letter by the Sports and Recreation Commission to carry the Zimbabwean flag behind his back.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission is pleased to advise that the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Hon. Kirsty Coventry, has authorised you to wear the national colours of Zimbabwe during Mixed Martial Arts competitions and related events.

“The approved colours are as presented in your application, above. Kindly note that any change in the kit will require our prior approval”, said Gerald Mlotshwa SRC Chairman

MaGorimbo took to X (Twitter) to celebrate the approval.

“I am truly grateful and happy my voice has been heard and I get to have my country flag on my fight kit going forward. This is big. As an athlete in @ufc, it feels good to see your country’s flag on your gear. This is part of the story & history. Thank you to everyone who played a part”, said Gorimbo.