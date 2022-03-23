Mnangagwa A Moving Grave – Mavhaire

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

LOOSE tongued former Zanu PF stalwart and cabinet minister, Dzikamai Mavhaire has mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he was inching too close to his grave to deserve being voted for.

The former Masvingo political supremo, ever given to unrestrained talk, was speaking at a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Masvingo provincial rally held at Rujeko Open Grounds on Sunday.

He mockingly quizzed why some young people are supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he was nearer to his grave just like him since they are both of old age.

“How many of you here are of my age? Then you allow an old man like me to lead you, lead you where? are you not ashamed of yourselves? Can’t you see that my age no longer allows that. We are old men. Let me tell you, if you look at my age and where my grave is, which one is near, but some of you want to go to the grave, are you mad,” Mavhaire said to a rapturous response from the crowd.

Buoyed by the animated crowd, Mavhaire continued: “If you look at me and Mnangagwa, who is much older than the other? It’s clear Mnangagwa is older than me so if I am a grave, what is he?”

The former energy and power development minister also criticised Zanu PF’s propensity to monopolise the liberation war narrative saying the ruling party does not have title deeds to the country.

“The liberation struggle was not fought so that some people die in power. Zanu PF has no title deeds to rule this country. I once told my brother (former President Mugabe) to resign and some people thought I wasn’t talking sense, but they later cried after noting that I was telling the truth,” Mavhaire said.

He has been a heavy critic of the ruling party after he was ousted in 2015 for allegedly working in cahoots with former vice president Joyce Mujuru, ostensibly to topple the later ironman Mugabe.

Interestingly, Mugabe would be toppled two years later in a military coup whose principal beneficiary was Mnangagwa, now the subject of Mavhaire’s razor sharp tongue.

After his fall from the top, Mavhaire has maintained his stance that the ruling party is rotten to the core and has to pave way for new leadership to take over the reins.