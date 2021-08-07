Mnangagwa Accords Wife National Honour

By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted his wife the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold, an award he created Friday.

This was announced in the Friday Government Gazette in terms of the Honours and Awards Act. The act empowers Mnangagwa to come up with awards of his own liking and decide the beneficiaries thereof.

Auxillia enjoys the title alongside religious leader and founder of ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ezekiel Guti and Sports minister Kirsty Coventry.

The award is the third highest honour on the list and is reserved for “luminaries, heroines and heroes” of Zimbabwe, according to a notice published in the Government Gazette.

Just like former first lady Grace Mugabe, Auxillia has been on a number nationwide campaigns since she became first lady in 2017.

Some of the campaigns have found positive coverage in state controlled media albeit with a bit of controversy.

Zindoga told journalists earlier this year, he was given a torrid time by Auxillia for positive coverage.

Others who made it on to the list of awards are fallen national heroes Sibusiso Moyo, Perrance Shiri and Joel Biggie Matiza.

The three were awarded with National Historical Legacy Awards.

There were also hours for 19th century heroes Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chief Mashayamombe, Queen Lozikeyi, Chief Dlodlo, Chief Khumalo and Mukwati have been rewarded with the Order of Great Zimbabwe Diamond.

The same has been awarded for Chief Makoni, Mapondera, Chief Zimunya and Chief Mutekedza, whose works in resisting colonial invasion of the country are well documented.

Liberation war commanders Josiah Tongogara and Nikita Mangena also were also posthumously honoured.