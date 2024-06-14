Mnangagwa admits discord within Zanu PF 

Spread This News

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a veiled admission his Zanu PF party is raptured amid growing discord over prospects he will be running for a third presidential term.

Fissures have also emerged over alleged unilateral decisions by the Zanu PF leader particularly on senior party appointments that saw the recent removal of Mike Bimha, who Munyaradzi Machacha replaced as national political commissar.

Mnangagwa who reportedly harbours ambition of a third presidential term against resistance from his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is scheming to check-mate the former army general, who is the frontrunner.

Speaking after a Zanu PF Politburo meeting in Harare this week, Mnangagwa said there were pockets of discontent among his Zanu PF party comrades, without elaborating.

He pleaded with the revolutionary party leadership to guard against factionalism, which derails the party’s objectives.

“As we undertake all party activities, let us remain aware that Zanu PF is a party that belongs to the people. We are a mass revolutionary party, by the people, for the people,” he said.

“Hatidi mazvake-mazvake (We don’t want divisions and selfish pursuits). Differences in opinion and approaches among a few must never derail the course of our party’s overall objective to realise economic growth and prosperity for all and a higher quality of life for our people,” added Mnangagwa.

The President’s utterances were interpreted to target Chiwenga and former War Veterans Affairs minister, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who are both angling to succeed him, despite the incumbent’s manoeuvres to cling to power beyond the constitutionally permissible two-term limit.

Both Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa claim eligibility to take over from Mnangagwa arguing they played prominent roles in late former president Robert Mugabe’s ouster and subsequent elevation of the current president. Mutsvangwa further claims seniority at the liberation war front and is next in line to lead the party and country.