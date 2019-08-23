Mnangagwa advisor ‘disgusted’ by abductions

By Costa Nkomo

AMID claims of abductions on political and human rights activists by suspected state agents, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors and businessman Shingi Munyeza has launched a disguised tirade at government for failure to deal with the issue.

Munyeza’s comments on microblogging site, Twitter come as a flood of reports emerge of abductions and torture of activists including comedian Samantha Kureya, a.k.a Gonyeti.

“Abductions, beatings and torture must stop. I’m totally disgusted and alarmed by an unprecedented trend of abductions in our country. It’s worrying that the State has not come up with a position on stopping this.

“The State must protect its citizens and culprits brought to book,” Munyeza wrote.

Munyeza cryptically added: “Evil prevails when good people resign! Indeed, we need responsible leadership to arise.

“In the Bible, Saul falls on his own sword and even David mourned for the loss of Saul and Jonathan. Let’s focus.”

The businessman is one of 26 eminent personalities roped in by Mnangagwa after last year’s general elections to advise the Zanu PF leader on his reform agenda.

In the run-up to and aftermath of the banning of no less than five opposition MDC planned demonstrations, there have been numerous reports of abductions and torture of activists.

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson and Independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa also weighed in on the debate.

“With all these abduction reports there is need for authorities to respond because they can’t just remain silent. Not so long ago we were ‘creating’ (sic) a foundation for Itai Dzamara and knowing @edmnangagwa this can’t happen under his nose. Is there a grouping out to soil his standing?” Mliswa asked.

Dzamara disappeared four years ago after months of one-man protests demanding that then President Robert Mugabe to either address the country’s problems or resign. He has not been heard of ever since.

The MDC claims many of its members are being hounded out of their homes by State security agents.

Western embassies accredited to Harare early this week issued a joint statement condemning the crackdown and European Union Head of Delegation Timo Alkonnen clashed with Mnangagwa over the human rights situation in the country.