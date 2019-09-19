Mnangagwa allies fight rages on

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court Judge, Felistus Chatukuta will this Thursday hear a case in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Justice Mayor Wadyajena are fighting over a fuel tankers rental debt.

The fight between Tagwireyi, a fuel mogul, and flamboyant Zanu PF legislator Wadyajena turned nasty after the former accused the latter of being an extortionist.

This was after the legislator filed a $3,6 million lawsuit which Tagwireyi is now defending.

The Gokwe-Nembudziya MP is accusing the Sakunda Holdings owner of illegally using fuel tankers from his company, Mayor Logistics.

However, in papers filed by his lawyers, Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners on November 5 at the High Court, Tagwirei accused his rival of trying to extort money from him.

“Does the plaintiff take this claim seriously? Is this not an attempt to run an extortionist agenda?” Tagwirei asked.

“Are the plaintiff and Hon Justice Mayor Wadyajena running an extortionist cartel to fleece genuine businesses?”

Mayor Logistics and Wadyejena were cited as plaintiffs in the court papers.

“Is this claim not evidence of state capture by rogue political party youths who are running an illegal cartel to extort money from Zimbabweans through threats and intimidation?”

The fuel magnet claimed he entered into an agreement with Wadyajena and had paid everything agreed on.

The notice of appearance to defend himself was accompanied with agreements entered into between Wadyajena and Tagwirei including evidence of payment of $1 883 666.00 to the MP on May 22, 2018 through his lawyers.

Tagwirei claimed that was the last payment made to offset his obligations to the MP.

He also filed copy of a memorandum of agreement showing that the two would not to sue each other made on April 24, 2017.

However, in his application Wadyajena insisted he was owed money for the use of the four fuel tankers belonging to his company without his consent.

He claimed this resulted in a $3,6 million loss in business and that each truck suffered damages of $14 812, 12 per month.