Mnangagwa appeals for Diaspora support in re-engagement drive

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia arrive at the National Heroes Acre on Monday

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia arrive at the National Heroes Acre on Monday

By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support his re-engagement efforts undertaken following his military assisted power seizure almost two years ago.

Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of people who attended the official Heroes Day celebrations in Harare, Monday.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, I wish to conclude by appealing to you all including those in the diaspora to draw inspiration from the heroes and heroines by building bridges of unity, peace and freedom, patriotism and economic prosperity.

“It is our duty and responsibility to build and prosper our country through both our words and deeds, lest we forget,” said Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF leader added: “The Zimbabwe our heroes fought for and the one we want to see is without doubt one that is peaceful, united, prosperous, co existing in harmony with its neighbours and all of the peace loving people of this world.”

Since taking over from Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Mnangagwa has set out to re-engage the international community including the European Union and the United States including applying for re-admission to the Commonwealth of former British colonies.

Mnangagwa has also projected himself as a reformer, promising to repeal toxic laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act as well as the Public Order and Security Act, two pieces of legislation that had become cornerstones of Mugabe’s brutal rule.

Mugabe’s successor has also repealed the much vilified Indeginisation and Economic Empowerment Act blamed for investor flight as part of efforts to woo the West back into Zimbabwe after years of hostile relations under Mugabe’s isolationist policies.

However, two violent incidences that left over 20 people dead in the past 12 months have put a blot on Mnangagwa’s efforts and the dispute around last year’s general elections has not endeared the Zanu PF leader well with millions of Zimbabweans who left the country at the height of political turmoil.