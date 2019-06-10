Mnangagwa appoints Chinamasa as Air Zim board chair

By Makanaka Masenyama

FORMER Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has been appointed as board chairperson of the struggling national flag carrier Air Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement released Monday, Mnangawa appointed the Zanu PF secretary for finance to the job which he assumes with immediate effect.

Chinamasa has served in different governmental portfolios including that of Justice Minister.

His appointment came just as Mnangagwa also appointed Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general Victor Matemadanda as new Zanu PF national commissar.

Matemadanda, who is also Defence and War veterans deputy minister, assumes the job with immediate effect.

He will be deputised by Douglas Mahiya who spokesperson for the Zanu PF aligned war veterans group.

Mahiya takes over from Omega Hungwe while Matemadanda takes over from former army top official Engelbert Rugeje who is set to be assigned to a new job.