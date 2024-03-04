Mnangagwa appoints Monica Mavhunga new War Vets minister

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Mashonaland Central Senator Monica Mavhunga as Minister of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle with immediate effect.

Mavhunga replaces Christopher Mutsvangwa who was fired last month.

Prior to the appointment she was serving as the Deputy Minister for War Veterans.

A statement released on Monday by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya reads, “ln terms of Section 104 of Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, his Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.”