Mnangagwa appoints Virginia Mabhiza Attorney General, Machaya retires

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Justice Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza as the country’s Attorney General with effect from November 1.

Mabhiza takes over from Prince Machaya who has retired.

This was announced by the newly appointed Chief Secretary to the OPC Martin Rushwaya on Wednesday.

“His Excellency the President, has in terms of Section 1141) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza as the Attorney-General of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 November 2023.

“Mrs. Mabhiza has held the post of Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs since 2013. She is a qualified legal practitioner who possesses vast experience in criminal and civil litigation. Mrs.

“Mabhiza also served as Secretary for Constitutional Affairs during the Inclusive Government where she superintended over the COPAC-led Constitution- making process and has represented the country at local, regional and international fora on matters of justice,” part of the statement read.

Chief Coordinator of COVID-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Agnes Mahomva is now the Public Health Advisor.

On Mahomva’s appointment, Rushwaya said, “His Excellency the President has appointed Dr. Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, with immediate effect.

“Dr. Mahomva played a critical advisory and coordinating role during the COVID-19 Pandemic where she ensured that there was evidence- based and well-coordinated division of labour between and among Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) and other significant entities including communities and the private sector,” part of the statement read.

Mike Madiro, a former Home Affairs deputy minister replaces prominent lawyer Martin Dinha as the chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited Board with immediate effect.

Former cabinet minister Jorum Gumbo has been appointed as the Special Advisor to the President for Monitoring Implementation of government programmes with immediate effect.

Mnangagwa recently appointed a Cabinet that has been heavily criticised after he gave his family members and loyalists key posts.