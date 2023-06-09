Mnangagwa back in Masvingo for campaign rally; returns 5 years after misleading voters with CSC revival claim

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Masvingo, Friday, for an interaction with prospective voters, facing the province he once misled with claims the revival of the Government-owned Cold Storage Company (CSC) was imminent, back in 2018.

Addressing a mega rally at Mucheke Stadium in June 2018 ahead of the general elections, Mnangagwa told scores of supporters that the government was approving an investor to resuscitate CSC, creating employment in the province, but years later development has remained nothing but a pipe dream.

At its peak, the meat processing giant employed thousands of workers in Masvingo and its abattoirs nationwide.

Mnangagwa will address a rally dubbed ‘first time voters interaction with the President’ at Mucheke Stadium, the same venue he made the CSC proclamation five years ago.

According to Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, the province recorded over 800,000 first time voters, probably the highest among all ten provinces.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa said: “We are ready for the President where he will interact with first time voters in the province.

“All our (Zanu PF) affiliates and structures are already on the ground mobilising people to attend buses will be dispatched on all corners of the province to ferry people to ensure no one is left behind and the rally becomes a success”.

One ruling party affiliate, HealthAmbassadors4ED, has pitched a tent at the venue, promising attendees free medical check-ups and treatment.

The rally is a litmus test for Zanu PF to wade into its popularity among urban voters in the province.