Mnangagwa breaking new ground – Mliswa

By Anna Chibamu

CONTROVERSIAL Norton Independent legislator, Temba Mliswa has applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for treading on new ground as regards the fight against corruption following last week’s arrest of Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Mliswa, who has not hidden his personal interests in the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) scandal from which the charges against Mupfumira have emerged, said the arrest could help boost investor confidence in the country if sustained.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com at the weekend, Mliswa said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) must now cast its net wider and bring in people implicated by other forensic audits across the economy, including Hwange.

“Such an arrest has been long overdue and we must say this is unprecedented that a sitting Cabinet Minister has been arrested since independence.

“This is certainly what people have been expecting from President Mnangagwa, more heads should roll,” said Mliswa.

The Norton MP has clashed with current Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza over her refusal or delay in tabling the Nssa forensic audit report in Parliament.

Mliswa urged authorities to resuscitate special anti-corruption courts.

“There should be a special anti-corruption court in which Judges and Magistrates are rotated from time to time.

“Mupfumira’s arrest could help bring confidence in the country. Corruption has destroyed the country worse than sanctions. It has taken over sanctions. So Aluta Continua!!!” he said.

Mliswa said Mines Minister Winston Chitando should be next.

“The Nssa forensic audit report will touch on a lot of financial institutions but it is also important to extend this to people like Winston Chitando who are implicated in the Hwange forensic audit.

“The Auditor General’s recommendations are the most reliable source and cannot be doubted by any institution or any Court. So the drum has been sounded and must continue.

“Chitando must come clean. He must be investigated as well. There is no need for selective application of the law. Saviour Kasukuwere and Ignatius Chombo and all other cases must be looked at and be reviewed,” added Mliswa.

“Zacc has started well and it must equally visit people like Obert Mpofu (Zanu PF secretary for administration), whether you like it or not, on the transactions they did. They must read the AG’s report and her recommendations.”