Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave, Tuesday broke the vacation to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit in Senegal.

African heads of states are gathering to strategically map plans to unlock Africa’s food-producing potential and position the continent to become a breadbasket to the world.

The three- day summit is in its second edition, focusing on laying out action-driven discourse on how heads of state would mobilise government resources and leverage development partners and private sector financing to harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential.

Ministry of information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the Dakar II Summit would mobilise political commitment, development partner and private sector investment, establish much needed policies and strategically drive actions to deliver at scale.

“H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Senegal to attend the Dakar II food summit.

“The summit, themed “Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience”, will discuss the improvement of Africa’s food, nutrition and security, leveraging the continent’s huge agricultural resources.

“The Dakar II Food Summit agenda includes; mobilization of high-level political commitment around production, markets and trade and mobilization and alignment of government resources, development partners and private sector financing around the food and agriculture delivery compacts,” Mangwana said.

Africa is home to a third of the world’s 850 million people living with hunger.