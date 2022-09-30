Mnangagwa caps 2,800 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduands 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has capped a total of 2 804 graduands at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) at a colourful event this Friday.

Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of all State universities, presided over the ceremony which marked the 18th graduation since inception.

Of the graduands, 49% were female, which is an indicator of women empowerment in the provision and access to education.

A total of 20 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, 16 Masters of Philosophy degrees, 637 taught Master’s degrees, and

2 073 undergraduate degrees.

Eight successfully completed postgraduate certificates in Biomedical Laboratory Technologies and 41 were capped with postgraduate diplomas in Higher Education.

Present at the event were Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira, Local Government Minister July Moyo, Public Service Commission Secretary Vincent Hungwe, among other dignitaries.