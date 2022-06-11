Mnangagwa challenger, Musengezi on quest to be removed from remand 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A ZANU PF member, who is challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa’s position as the party’s leader, Sybeth Musengezi Friday argued his placement on remand will not prejudice the ruling party in any way.

Through his lawyer Douglas Coltart, Musengezi said that in terms of the party’s constitution, he remains a member.

The State represented by George Manokore opposed the application arguing that Musengezi was placed on remand based on reasonable suspicion.

He further told the court that the application was misplaced since they did not follow any reasonable procedure.

“There cannot be any prejudice to the reputation of the Zanu PF party because the misrepresentation is immaterial and therefore your worship there are no reasonable grounds for the accused to be placed on remand,” said Coltart.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi is expected to deliver his ruling on the application on June 17.

Musengezi is facing charges of fraud after he allegedly misrepresented his residential address to the Zanu PF party for personal gains.

Musengezi once filed a High Court application seeking an order for the removal of Mnangagwa from the post of Zanu PF first secretary.

According to court papers, on an unknown date in 2012, Musengezi, Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka allegedly misrepresented to Zanu P that they resided at House Number 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

By doing so, Musengezi fraudulently became a member of Zanu PF, Muzinda 1A District.

In 2019, Musengezi allegedly lied again that he was within the cells of Zanu PF political party, Mai Chitepo Branch Muzinda 1 District and that he resided at house number 4461 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

Musengezi then became eligible for election to a Zanu PF Branch position, a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

He was therefore elected as the Zanu PF, Mai Chitepo Branch’s Muzinda 1 District Youth Wing Vice Chairperson.

Musengezi is said to have prejudiced the Zanu PF political party of its reputation as he allegedly enjoyed participation in Zanu PF political elections and programs that are supposed to be benefited by members only.