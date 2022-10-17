Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from Sherwood farm in failed plot to plead for mercy  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday chased Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesman John Makamure from his Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe after he went there to plead for clemency, latest details received by NewZimbabwe.com indicate.

According to security details manning the farm and officials who shared official briefings Monday, Makamure arrived at the farm Sunday afternoon in the company of recently elected Gokwe Kubuyani legislator Spencer Tshuma, who was apparently acting as his emissary.

This was after they learnt that Mnangagwa was on his customary Sunday farm retreat.

He is being accused of involving himself in active politics by seeking to contest the Gokwe Nembudziya National Assembly seat currently occupied by Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

In terms of the 2013 constitution, members of independent commissions are not permitted to participate in politics.

RELATED:

Makamure is also being accused of failing to declare his interests in a local NGO, the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST).

“It apparently came to Makamure’s attention that a commission was to be established to investigate him for possible removal from office on Friday last week. He then teamed up with Tshuma and attempted to meet with the president,” a source said.

“On Sunday, the two of them visited the President at the farm and tried to meet him. However, they were chased away at the gate after he (Mnangagwa) instructed security to turn them away as he did not want to see them. So, their mission flopped.”

Efforts to get a comment from Makamure were fruitless as his phone went unanswered.

When contacted for comment, Tshuma went ballistic: “I do not know anyone by the name Makamure, I never went to president’s farm.”

Mnangagwa has since appointed a commission to investigate Makamure and determine his suitability to continue in office.