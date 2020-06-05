Mnangagwa Chocking Justice System Through Unlawful Arrests, Prosecution Of Opponents – Biti

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of using the justice system to harass and intimidate political opponents while turning a blind eye on high level corruption destroying the economy.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts Wednesday where he had gone to offer solidarity to MDC lawyer Thabani Mpofu and MDC youth leader, Obey Sithole, Biti had no kind words for Mnangagwa whom he also accused of interfering with the country’s justice system.

Mpofu was arrested Monday and charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

This was after he allegedly filed a court application sometime last year accompanied by an affidavit by a non-existent person.

He is famed for representing MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 presidential election where the opposition frontman was accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the poll in Mnangagwa’s favour.

Mpofu was later released on $20 000 bail.

Sithole was arrested Tuesday on charges of taking part in an illegal MDC demonstration in Warren Park last month while disregarding Covid-19 restrictions. The march was against severe food shortages due to the ongoing lockdown. He was also granted bail.

However, Biti, also a top lawyer, described the two charges brought against his colleagues as politically motivated and trumped-up. He went on to dare Mnangagwa to take action and fight high level corruption that has also snared his (Mnangagwa) own sons.

“These are just trumped-up charges by a desperate dictator called Emmerson (Mnangagwa). It’s a waste of time, those charges are a waste of time,” Biti said.

“How can the courts be burdened to look into cooked up charges against Advocate Thabani Mpofu when we have lost billions through corruption led by Emmerson Mnangagwa? In a country where Emmerson and his children have stolen everything. It’s just shocking. It shows unbelievable levels of State capture.”

Collins Mnangagwa, one of the president’s sons, was recently sucked into a murky US$60 million Covid-19 kit procurement deal involving a business partner company. Drax Consult SAGL.