Mnangagwa Clips July Moyo, Rautenbach Wings Over Land Grabs – Mliswa

By Leopold Munhende/Ndatenda Njanike

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are reported to have stepped in and exercised their control on businessman and ally, Billy Rautenbach, who stands accused of illegally claiming ownership of land designated for residential purposes in Harare.

Also implicated in the land scam are Local Government Minister July Moyo and Harare Resident Minister Oliver Chidawu.

At one time in 2019, the three are reported to have given instructions to the police to assault residents occupying land under the Joshua Nkomo Housing Scheme in the city’s Aspindale area, claiming the occupants were illegal settlers.

This is according to independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa said Mnangagwa was forced to intervene and call Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, questioning the top cop why armed anti-riot police attacked the residents to pave way for Rautenbach’s controversial takeover.

The legislator was speaking at a press conference in Harare Wednesday where he said Chiwenga had to also intervene in the matter and told the residents not to move.

“I went to the then acting president Constantino Chiwenga and he said, ‘I remember going there and telling the people not to move and they must not move’,” said Mliswa.

“I was excited because when a general speaks you get comfortable. I will not lie to you that he is a no nonsense man. If he could do Operation Restore Legacy, what about the Joshua Nkomo housing scheme? In the thick of things it is nothing.”

Mliswa claimed the police were also captured by Rautenbach and that is why no action had been taken to arrest him despite at one time influencing the demolition of in Aspindale after falsifying court papers.

“I am now told he (Matanga) then had to spill the beans that Chidawu met with the three deputy Commissioner Generals and the Commissioner General and said he had been sent by the President to do it.

“There is a Minister of Home Affairs you have to liaise with but all that has not been done and people have been beaten up. They are living in fear and July Moyo is also saying he has been sent by the President,” added Mliswa.

Mliswa said he will not be reporting the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as the institution should actively investigate matters rather than be idle waiting for reports made by citizens only.