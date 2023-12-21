Mnangagwa commences month-long vacation; leaves Chiwenga, Mohadi in charge

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commenced his traditional annual leave.

Deputy chief secretary, Presidential Communications, George Charamba in a statement said Mnangagwa will remain in the country and will be chipping in to help his two deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi if the need arises.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave.

“He intends to spend the break in the country and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention.

“The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, and Col (Retd) K.C.D. Mohadi, will take turns to act while the President is on leave,” said Charamba.

The president traditionally takes his annual leave in January.