Mnangagwa commissions new Khaya Cement plant, calls for exports

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday commissioned a new million dollar plant at Khaya Cement Limited (formerly Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe) amid calls for the company to adopt exports-led growth strategy.

The new Vertical Cement Mill (VCM) will boost the company’s milling capacity to one million tons and bolstered its ability to supply high-strength cement of improved quality at a lower cost.

The mill’s installation also marks the final phase of a US$25m investment plan that started in 2019.

In remarks to officially commission the VCM, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude from the investors’ show of confidence.

“The show of confidence in our economy by Khaya Cement is welcome. I commend the consortium for injecting about US$14 million to operationalize the plant. Your commitment to ensure sustainable exploitation, beneficiation and value addition of the limestone rock is in sync with my government’s exhortations,” he said.

He said such a gesture is augmented by the adoption of new technologies for increasing production efficiencies , with the potential to raise the company’s cement production capacity from 350 000 to 1 million tons per annum , against an average national demand of 1,4 million tons.

Khayah Cement Limited was challenged to broaden the production capacities in order to meet the marketing and sales mix for a broader footprint on the local , regional and international markets .

“Your cross cutting nature and importance in the overall growth and modernization of our country should not be taken lightly.

“Act locally and think globally. In this regard, I exhort Khaya Cement Limited to also pursue a robust export led growth strategy.

“The enlarged market within our region and under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area must be fully explored. The broader market allows free movement of goods, services and investments as well as cross border trade and financial integration across our beloved mother continent, Africa,” he said.

He added that It is equally important that such flagship investments need to drive productivity growth, create more jobs and propel import substitution, ultimately contributing to the growth of our GDP .