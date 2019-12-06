Mnangagwa condemns industry ‘superman’ mentality amid economic slide

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged individuals within the country’s business community to abandon their “superman” mentality and try to rally forces towards reversing the country’s negative economic trajectory.

He was addressing captains of industry at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNNC) Business Review Conference at a hotel in Harare Thursday.

“I was just looking at your figures Cde Deputy Governor Reserve Bank, last year when you invited me, the economic growth was at 3.4%, this year it is -6.5%. I am sure that’s why you have changed the venue,” Mnangagwa said.

“This sounds funny when we have a -6.5 of our GDP but once again the national agenda requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, partners and the business sector in particular.

“You remain an integral party in our reform efforts as we pursue private sector led economic growth and development.

“Our country is in transition and in the process, there are so many hurdles which we have to conquer.

“The raft of reform measures we as government are implementing are aimed at increasing the viability and competitiveness of your business across all sectors.

“However, this calls for a positive response from all of us business and labour.”

Mnangagwa called upon Zimbabwean industry to work together with ZimTrade for export promotion.

“For the need to increase production and productivity across all sectors, equally business should aim a minimum of 20% of their goods for the export market and 80% for the domestic or local market,” he said.

“To achieve this, it is indeed integral that all sectors must increase inter-sector organisational liaison and collaboration in particular, ZimTrade for export promotion.

“Silo mentality and the superman mentality will only slow down our own economic quest, we are stronger working together, those with vision and those without.”