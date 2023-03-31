Mnangagwa conferred with Gweru Freedom of City status; preaches national unity ahead of July polls

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged unity and peace after being admitted as an Honorary Freeman of the City of Gweru by councillors from various political parties, a move he said was ‘apolitical’ and showed ‘maturity’.

This is ahead of the harmonized elections set for July this year which political analysts and human rights watchers have predicted will be marred by violence.

Speaking in Gweru, Friday, Mnangagwa said that Gweru councillors agreed to bestow him with the honour was a sign of unity despite different political affiliations and views, and should be emulated as the country goes into election season.

The Freedom of the City status which is granted through council resolution is awarded to people in recognition of their contributions towards a city’s development.

“Given that Gweru City Council is made up of councillors from different political parties, backgrounds and persuasions this honour is an indication that the decision is apolitical. It is also a demonstration that our democracy is maturing and some political leaders across the political divide are able to act objectively for the broader national good.

“Through this act you have done, you further attest to the fact that there is much more that unite us no matter our party differences and preferences. This is the spirit that should permeate throughout our country. Even as we gear up for the upcoming harmonised general elections. Let us remain united preaching peace, preaching harmony, preaching love among our people,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the status bestowed on him by Gweru City Council is a tribute to ex-combatants who perished during the country’s liberation struggle.